A Toronto rideshare driver is facing charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a female customer.

Toronto police said they responded to a call in the area of Birchmount and Danforth roads on Aug. 28.

According to police, the driver of a rideshare vehicle sexually assaulted a female victim after she ordered a ride.

No further details about the incident were released by police.

Sabir Hussain Cheema, 47, is now facing three counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual harassment, police said in a news release.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Oct. 15.

Police said they believe there may be more victims and they’re asking anyone with further information to come forward to investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.