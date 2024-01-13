The Toronto Rock National Lacrosse League (NLL) team had a ‘historic win’ of 11-9 in Halifax last night, moving the team to a season start of 4-0, the first in franchise history.

In a news release, the Toronto Rock NLL team said that the team “showed a great deal of resiliency in this game, winning for the first time ever in Halifax…Throughout the night, the Rock either got the goal they needed or got the save they needed en route to their historic win.”

The game tied 1-1 after the opening faceoff – the only time the game was tied in the first quarter – before the Rock scored four goals, leading the game by 5-1 by the end of the first quarter.

By halftime, the Rock was up 6-3.

Near the end of the third quarter, the team had the advantage of a 5-on-3 power play against the Halifax Thunderbirds. By the end of the third quarter, the Rock had a score of 9-6 over Halifax.

In the fourth quarter, the Rock scored three more goals in about a minute-and-a-half. The Thunderbirds grew its score by three in a 3-for-6 power play, making the game 10-9 until the Rock scored the last goal of the game.

The win comes in addition to marking Rock team captain Challen Rogers’ 100th career NLL game.

Rogers finished the game with two goals and five points, along with five loose balls and one caused turnover. He now has over 200 career points and 500 career loose balls.

“They’re cool,” Rogers said about his NLL career milestones. “But I think the biggest milestone for this group and this organization is getting a win here in Halifax. It’s something we haven’t done in the three previous times we’ve been here, so just to get a big win here, a place we’ve struggled, is huge for us and just carry on this undefeated season.”

The Rock will have its next home game in Hamilton on Saturday, Jan. 20 at FirstOntario Centre. For more information, please visit their website, at www.torontorock.com.