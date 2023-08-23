Toronto’s all-night art festival is hitting the streets next month with nearly 250 artists participating this year.

The city confirmed in a news release Wednesday that Nuit Blanche will be held from 7 p.m. on Sept. 23 to 7 a.m. on Sept. 24, which is a couple of weeks earlier than last year. There will be more than 80 “dazzling art installations” popping up in downtown Toronto, Etobicoke and Scarborough.

The contemporary art festival expanded to other neighbourhoods outside the downtown core last year following its three-year hiatus brought on from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year’s theme, Breaking ground, has profound meaning for a city that is constantly evolving, allowing artists to interpret and call attention to our relationship with the natural environment and urban issues,” city councillor and chair of the economic and community development committee, Alejandra Bravo, said in a news release Wednesday.

“Nuit Blanche art and installations will take place in neighbourhoods in Etobicoke and Scarborough, as well as downtown, giving Torontonians a chance to engage with art and see our city in new and important ways.”

There are three “unique exhibition areas” in Etobicoke, Scarborough and downtown Toronto, as well as various notable artworks scattered across the city.

The festival said it will shine the spotlight on artists who “challenge the status quo” through their artwork, transform public spaces to provide the audience a different experience of Toronto, and feature award-winning and emerging artists like Divya Mehra, Bonnie Devine, Alvin Luong, Joy, Par Nair and Tristan Sauer.

“I look forward to Nuit Blanche Toronto every year and the creative energy it brings to our streets. It’s a celebration of contemporary art that is accessible and enjoyable for all, while showcasing the remarkable talent we have in our city,” Mayor Olivia Chow said in a news release.

For a full list of art projects participating at Nuit Blanche this year, click here.