The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is telling parents, guardians and caregivers to be prepared for all possibilities in the event of an education worker strike that could come as early as Friday.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) announced Sunday morning that education workers across the province would go on strike starting Nov. 4 if a deal with the provincial government is not reached.

The TDSB sent a letter to parents Sunday evening saying it anticipates sharing additional information tomorrow about next steps and contingency plans in the event of a strike.

“We are continuing to assess the impact a full withdrawal of services will have on our schools. With approximately 14,600 TDSB staff members represented by CUPE, maintaining a normal routine will be very difficult and as such, parents/guardians/caregivers and students should be prepared for all possibilities," the letter said.

This comes after the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) announced Sunday afternoon that it would close the doors of its schools starting Friday, if the strike goes ahead.

In a note sent to parents and guardians, the TCDSB said the closure, which will be done "to ensure the health, welfare, and safety of our students and staff," would also result in the cancellation of permits for special events as well as night school and Saturday classes. All excursions will also be called off "for the duration of the strike," the board noted.

The TCDSB, which is advising parents/guardians to check its website and Twitter page for updates, said it is also working with its child-care providers to come up with a "contingency plan" and would communicate more information shortly.

In the meantime, the board is encouraging parents with school-aged children to make alternate arrangements for their families.

"We understand that this news is difficult and may be the source of stress among families and their children, particularly after the circumstances during the pandemic. However, please be aware that the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) does not control the decisions regarding the strike or its remedy as negotiations rest centrally at the provincial level," the TCDSB said.

Important information for families about CUPE strike notice: pic.twitter.com/Ki0z4a3gLp — Toronto Catholic District School Board (@TCDSB) October 30, 2022

Despite not knowing what exactly the job action would entail, the Kawartha Pine Ridge District and the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington (PVNC) Catholic District school boards have also both already announced they plan to close their buildings if a full CUPE strike happens.

Earlier today, the union representing Ontario’s 55,000 custodians, early childhood educators, educational assistants and administrative staff in the province’s public, Catholic, English, and French school boards gave its five-day notice to strike. Job action could begin on Friday, if a new collective agreement isn’t negotiated with the provincial government.

Education workers in Ontario have been without a contract since Aug. 31. Despite several rounds of talks, a new collective agreement has yet to be negotiated.

In early October, CUPE announced its members had voted 96.5 per cent in favour of walking off the job if a contract agreement could not be reached with the provincial government.

The union then asked the Ontario Ministry of Labour to grant what is known as a no-board report, which means that a board of conciliation will not be appointed. That go-ahead, which allowed the workers to legally walk off the job in 17 days (Nov. 3), was given on Oct. 17. Five days notice must be given before the union can go on strike.

Last week, mediated negotiations began between the two sides, but broke down after just two days. The province and the union are expected to return to the bargaining table on Tuesday.

An emergency mediated session has now been called for this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. All affected parties including CUPE, government negotators, the mediator, and school board representatives are set to gather at downtown Toronto's Sheraton Hotel to discuss the imminent job action and how it can be averted.

OSBCU 2022 Bargaining Update # 32 | Négociation du CSCSO 2022 - Mise à jour no 32 - Response to Minister's Statement #OntEd #OnPoli https://t.co/OYyktbtCqc pic.twitter.com/NeeUJ7ca1L — OSBCU-CSCSO (@osbcucscso) October 30, 2022

The Ontario Public School Boards’ Association (OPSBA), which represents English public district school boards and public school authorities across Ontario, told CTV News that their "top priority is to negotiate a fair collective agreement, that is fully-funded, and in the best interest of our students."

"We will be attending the meeting with the other parties today,” OPSBA President Cathy Abraham said in a statement.

At this time, the association is in the process of compiling a list of boards that plan on closing their schools if a strike happens on Friday. In some cases, boards with facilities that have support staff entirely represented by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation can remain open.

Among other things, CUPE wants a yearly wage increase of $3.25/hour (11.7 per cent), early childhood educators in every kindergarten class, five additional paid days before the start of the school year, 30 minutes of paid daily prep time, an increase in overtime pay, and a $100 million investment in new job creation.

The Ford government, meanwhile, has proposed a four-year deal that includes a two per cent annual raise for workers who make under $40,000, and a 1.25 per cent yearly wage increase for those who make more.

Laura Walton, a Belleville-based educational assistant who serves as the president of CUPE’s Ontario School Boards Council of Unions, said their goal is to "get a negotiated agreement that responds to the needs of students and frontline workers. No one wants to strike, least of all the lowest-paid education workers who can barely pay our bills.”

“Still, we need a significant wage increase and we deserve it. Students and parents deserve guarantees of service levels and improved staffing in schools. Doug Ford is premier of Canada’s richest province and he clearly has the power and resources to accept our reasonable, affordable, and absolutely necessary proposals. It would be popular and the right thing for him to do that today,” she said in an Oct. 30 news release.

Calling the strike notice an “unfortunate decision” by CUPE, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the province would continue to work to reach an agreement.

“For the sake of students and parents, we are not giving up on a deal that protects in-person learning for kids, after two years of disruption that led to learning loss and mental health adversity. We have asked CUPE to meet us back at the table today and hope that they budge from their demand for a nearly 50 per cent increase in compensation, which they have so far refused to do,” he said in a statement provided to CTV News Toronto.

“We are at the table with a fair offer that includes a pay raise and maintains the most generous pension and benefit package, but most importantly — it keeps kids in class. If CUPE moves ahead with strike action and disruption, we will act to keep students in class so they can continue to catch up.”

Lecce previously described his government’s offers as “reasonable”, and has urged the union to come forward with a counterproposal that is more “affordable and fair” than what they have submitted to date.

In a statement provided to CP24 on Friday, he accused CUPE of all but confirming "that they will strike if they do not get a nearly 50 per cent increase in compensation."

"While this union puts their own interests ahead of kids, we will ensure Ontario students remain in class," Lecce said.

The union first legally served notice to bargain on June 3, the day after the provincial election.

“We have been urging the Ford government to reach a deal with us for 150 days, but so far they keep saying ‘no’ even though they could easily afford to say ‘yes’ given their $2.1 billion surplus,” Walton said, adding students are being sent home from school because there aren’t enough staff available, while many education workers are relying on foodbanks.

All five of Ontario’s key education unions are currently in the midst of bargaining with the province after their contracts expired on Aug. 31.

With files from Chris Fox and The Canadian Press.