Registration for the City of Toronto’s 2023 summer CampTO programs has begun.

Starting at 7 a.m. today, people can sign up online or in person for the CampTO program, which begins on July 4 and runs throughout the summer.

Those in need of in-person registration support can stop by Centennial Recreation Centre, 1967 Ellesmere Rd.; Dennis R. Timbrell Resource Centre, 29 St. Dennis Dr.; Driftwood Community Centre, 4401 Jane St.; Masaryk Cowan Community Centre, 220 Cowan Ave.; and Wellesley Community Centre, 495 Sherbourne St. on Feb. 11 from 7 a.m. to noon.

Residents who need help preparing for registration can also call 416-396-7378, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People should note that a family and client number is required to sign up for the program.

This year, there will be more than 85,000 summer camp spaces in 156 locations.

There will also be a range of camp types, including traditional day camp, active games, dance, drama, music, arts and crafts, and indoor, outdoor and nature-based activities.

All programs can be adapted to support participants in need of additional support, the city said in a Feb. 10 release.

New this summer, the City is introducing CampTO Explore, a traditional day camp experience that will include an excursion to one of the city’s attractions.

The city said its recreation programs are “popular and many have waitlists,” and is asking any registrants who are unable to attend their registered program to contact their local community centre or call the customer service line at 416-396-7378 to cancel their booking, so that a spot can be offered to someone else.

Some financial assistance is available for CampTO to families that qualify.

A number of recreational jobs are also open, including camp counsellor/playground leader, lifeguards, gatekeepers, specialty camp instructors, and special needs program staff. Visit the city’s recreations jobs web page for more details.