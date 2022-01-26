Toronto’s Catholic elementary teachers have given formal notice that they plan to conduct a strike at one or more schools next week.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board informed parents about the impending job action in a memo that was issued on Wednesday morning.

They said that the Toronto Elementary Catholic Teacher’s union has provided the board with notice that they will conduct a “full strike” at one or more schools on Monday, though it remains unclear which schools will be targeted.

The board says that the job action is being launched, in part, over two key issues. One relates to a plan to improve staff attendance and the other has to do with the way classroom assignments are handled, the board says.

CP24 reached out to the union for further information about the nature of the dispute but did not immediately hear back.

“It is inexcusable that the local union (TECT) wants to halt student learning by threatening to strike after all that students have been through during the pandemic in order to prevent the board from providing absenteeism support and managing staffing processes,” the board said in its memo. “The TCDSB will continue to do all that it can to reach a fair and just agreement. We are available to meet today or any day to reach a deal with TECT.”

The planned job action by Toronto’s Catholic elementary school teachers comes just two weeks after schools were permitted to return to in-person learning following a nearly month-long closure.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said that the “most recent provocations” by the union are an “affront to the interests of children who deserve to be in school.”

“On behalf of tens of thousands of families who seek stability as Ontario gets through the challenges of Omicron: call off the strikes,” he said.

Members of the Toronto Elementary Catholic Teacher’s union have been without a contract since September 2019.