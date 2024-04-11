Starting tonight, and for the next three years, Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway will be reduced to two lanes in both directions on a downtown stretch of the highway for a three-year rehabilitation project.

One westbound lane will close at 11 p.m., weather permitting, in addition to the one eastbound lane that was blocked off on Monday. The lane reductions are expected to remain in place until at least mid-2027.

It’s all part of what the city has called "critical construction work" on the 60-year-old highway. The construction from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue marks the second stage in the six-stage rehabilitation project. The work on the first stretch, from Jarvis Street to Cherry Street, was completed in 2021.

Crews will work from Monday to Saturday between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. to complete the $300-million project, which involves replacing 700 metres of concrete deck and girders, rehabilitating the associated substructure and installing new street lighting.

At times, the city has said, there will be “intermittent” overnight closures of a second east or westbound lane. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard east of Jameson will also be closed.

Throughout the construction, the city says it will carry out a congestion management plan on the stretch of affected highway, which sees roughly 200,000 vehicles pass through daily.

Thursday's closure builds on preconstruction work that started on March 25 and saw one lane blocked off.

Officials said the highway will reopen briefly during the 2026 FIFA World Cup when the city is set to host a handful of games.

With files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman