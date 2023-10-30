Trick-or-treaters in parts of the GTA could be in for a bit of winter weather this evening.

Residents in Durham Region saw wet, lake effect snow over the noon hour and ice pellets were reported in some areas, CTV News Toronto’s weather specialist Lyndsay Morrison confirmed.

There is a slight chance of showers or flurries across the GTA today but likely not until later tonight.

“The trick-or-treating hours should be cloudy but dry with a temperature pulling back from the day’s high of 6 C to about 4 C during the early eve,” CP24’s Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Monday.

The sun will set at 6:11 p.m., according to Environment Canada, providing ample time for candy collection well into the evening.

Toronto will see slightly warmer weather return on Friday with a high of 11.

“The weekend will be more comfortable with highs finally climbing back above normal. Mainly cloudy during the day with a chance for evening showers and a high of 13 C,” Coulter said.

Last week, the city saw several unseasonably warm days, including a near record-breaking temperature of 22.6 C on Friday.