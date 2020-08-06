

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto's interim police chief will hold his first news conference as the city's top cop later this morning.

Interim Police Chief James Ramer officially took over the position earlier this month following the retirement of Mark Saunders, who served as the head of Canada's largest municipal police force for the past five years and was the city's first Black police chief.

Prior to taking the position, Ramer worked as the deputy chief of specialized operations command, which is responsible for numerous investigative and specialized units.

Ramer, who has been a member of the Toronto Police Service since 1980, also led the service’s Community Partnerships and Engagement Unit and co-chaired the chief’s Black Consultative Committee for five years.

He will serve as the city's interim police chief until a permanent replacement is found.

The board has said it is developing a "comprehensive chief selection process" to find the city's next police chief.

Ramer will speak at Toronto police headquarters today at 10:30 a.m. and the news conference will be streamed live on CP24.com.