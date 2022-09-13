Toronto’s mayor and police chief offered “comfort and support” to officers and staff grieving on Tuesday morning after their colleague Const. Andrew Hong was killed in an "ambush attack."

A 22-year Toronto police veteran, Hong was fatally shot Monday around 2:15 p.m. inside a Mississauga coffee shop during a GTA shooting rampage that saw another man killed in Milton, and three others injured. The shooter, who was the subject of an emergency alert, died late Monday afternoon following an exchange with Halton police in a Hamilton cemetery.

“These men and women had to come back to work this morning and it was one of their colleagues who they lost yesterday in just unbelievable, senseless circumstances,” Tory told CP24 outside Traffic Services in Liberty Village.

“And so, the chief, myself, the head of the police board, the head of the police association just came to, you know, to try and provide them with a degree of comfort and support, to encourage them to get support, if they need it, and to just thank them for the fact that they are here this morning, the day after they lost one of their colleagues.”

Calling Hong a “beloved” colleague, Tory said even those who were not sworn police officers at Traffic Services all knew him as “kind of a leader” at the unit.

“So, I think it was just important for us to be there last night, as we were, and also to be here this morning just to thank them for coming to work,” he told CP24, adding despite what happened yesterday, Hong’s colleagues know it is their duty to “put on the uniform and come to work, and get out there in the streets to keep us safe.”

“They are in there this morning coping the best as they can and they are going out on the streets to work,” he said, adding people who work on the frontlines with victims of homicide or gun violence “feel a very personal sense of loss.”

“You feel somehow was there anything we could have done? … You think of the family,” Tory added, who said he’s spoken with Hong’s family.

He said as Toronto’s mayor he’s now experienced two “senseless” deaths of police officers killed in the line of duty. On July 2, 2021, Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, of 52 Division, was fatally struck by a vehicle while responding to a robbery call at an underground parking lot at Toronto City Hall.

Tory said the city along with Toronto Police Service (TPS) and Toronto Police Association (TPA) are all here to offer support for Hong’s family, including what kind of observances they may want for their loved one.

Toronto Police Interim Chief James Ramer said he met with the team at Traffic Services today in the garage. He said a lot of the mechanics there, especially those who repair bicycles, knew and worked with Hong for several years.

“It's just an unbelievably difficult day and a tragic circumstance for the members and for the family. And we're just gonna have to be there to help everybody through that,” he said moments before heading downtown for a TPS Board meeting.

Devastated is the word TPA President Jon Reid used to describe how Hong’s family as well as the police community in Toronto and across the country are feeling about his death.

“Nobody understands why such a senseless acts of violence could or would take place. … “I think there's no real words to explain how everyone feels,” said Reid, noting a funeral for Hong, whom he described as a “very, very happy officer, a great guy to chat with, and a good family man” will likely take place “later on next week.”

“We're just speaking to members today from Traffic Services. I can tell you the officers are in shock.”