

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Bitterly cold temperatures will continue as Toronto bids 2017 a fond farewell. Here is what you need to know as you ring in the New Year tonight.

Weather:

An extreme cold weather warning has been issued for Toronto and many areas of the province. Environment Canada says revellers can expect wind chill values of -30 tonight. If you need to be outside this evening, officials are urging you to bundle up and limit the amount of time you spend in the cold.

Celebrations:

The New Year’s Eve event in Nathan Phillips Square has been scaled back due to the plunging temperatures. All previously booked live performances were cancelled due to the weather. The event is expected to begin shortly before midnight and will include a DJ set and a fireworks display. Paramedics will also be on hand and the city has made sure there are plenty of places open in the immediate area for people to go inside and warm up.

In Mississauga, the festivities in Celebration Square have also been shortened due to the cold. The event will begin at 11:30 p.m. and will end with fireworks at midnight.

If you are heading out of the city to celebrate on Parliament Hill, that event has also adjusted due to the extreme cold. Musical performances have been cancelled but fireworks and public skating on the Canada 150 rink will continue as planned.

Transportation:

The TTC is offering free rides from 7 p.m. on Sunday to 7 a.m. on Monday. Subway service will also be extended until about 4 a.m. GO Transit and UP Express will also offer free rides after 7 p.m. tonight.