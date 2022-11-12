The holiday season is beginning with the arrival of Toronto’s official Christmas tree.

The 16.75-metre (55-foot) tree arrived at Nathan Phillips Square from Baldwin, Ont. Saturday morning.

“A crew of up to seven people will install the tree over approximately eight hours. The tree will require three days to settle before it can be decorated with more than 300,000 energy-efficient lights and 500 ornaments,” city staff wrote in a Saturday news release.

The city says crews will start to decorate the tree on Nov. 15.

“The arrival of the City's official Christmas tree on Nathan Phillips Square has always been a milestone event signalling the start of the holiday season. I hope Torontonians will enjoy the celebrations on Nathan Phillips Square throughout December and into the New Year,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

An official tree lighting will take place on Nov. 26 to kick off the 56th annual Cavalcade of Lights, presented by Desjardins Financial Group.

On the opening day of the festival, family-friendly programming will begin at 3 p.m. and run until 11 p.m., with a tree and square lighting ceremony beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Opening day will also include food vendors, live performances and ice skating shows by Toronto’s Trinity Synchronized skating team and Olympic gold medalist Canadian figure skater Gabrielle Daleman.

“This year, the event takes inspiration from light festivals and cultural celebrations around the world and features elements from a variety of holiday traditions associated with light, lantern and fire for new lighting installations,” the city wrote.

Cavalcade of Lights will run until Jan. 7.

The tree will remain on display throughout the holiday season and then will be recycled into mulch for tree planting in the spring, the city says.

The Holiday Fair in the Square will also run at Nathan Phillips Square from Dec. 2 to 23. The fair will include an artisan marketplace, a North Pole activation and a holiday midway complete with rides and games.