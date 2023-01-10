Toronto’s 2023 spending plan has been unveiled and will see property taxes increased by their highest rate since amalgamation.

The budget, tabled for the first time on Tuesday, is based on a 5.5 per cent increase to the residential property tax rate. However, homeowners will actually see their bills increase by seven per cent in 2023 due to a previously approved 1.5 per cent hike to the city building levy.

Staff say that the owner of an average priced home assessed at $695,268 will pay an additional $233 as a result. The property tax bill for an average priced home would total $3,569.

Tory’s proposed 2023 residential tax hike dwarfs the 2.9 per cent introduced in 2022 -- the highest of his tenure at the time.

In 2021, the residential tax increase was 0.7 per cent, the lowest of Tory’s time in office.

The 2023 proposal is the first to be introduced under Tory’s new so-called “strong mayor” powers, which allow Tory to veto amendments to the budget presented by council. However, a veto can be overturned if two-thirds of council members (16 votes) oppose it.

The $16.16-billion budget, which the city says is balanced, will also see a three per cent tax increase for water, wastewater; and solid waste.

The city said it faces a whopping $933-million shortfall for 2023.

Coupled with the $484-million deficit leftover from 2022, the city said it requires support from other levels of government to offset the $1.4 billion COVID-19 has cost the city.

In fact, since 2020, Toronto has seen $5.5 billion in total COVID-19 financial impacts since the start of the pandemic.