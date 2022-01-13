Toronto’s proposed budget for 2022 includes the largest residential tax hike of Mayor John Tory’s tenure as the city faces significant pressure from both rising inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $14.9 billion operating budget was tabled during a meeting of Toronto’s budget committee on Thursday morning.

It includes a 2.9 per cent residential tax increase, as well as a 1.5 per cent increase to the city building levy that was approved back in 2019.

Staff say that as a result of the increases the owner of an average priced home valued at $697,185 will pay an additional $141 in 2022. The property tax bill for an average priced home would total $3,339.

The proposed tax rate represents a significant increase from 2021 when the city was able to limit the increase to 0.7 per cent, which was the lowest of Mayor John Tory’s tenure.

But since then inflation has hit an 18-year high, as supply chain disruptions brought about by the pandemic have exerted upward pressures on prices.

Staff say that in drafting this year’s budget they faced an opening shortfall of $583 million strictly as a result of inflation and growth.

They say that pressure then rose to $2 billion once the projected 2022 impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic were factored in.

The budget, as proposed, is balanced on the basis of approximately $1.4 billion in funding from the federal and provincial governments to cover costs related to the pandemic.

That money, however, has not yet been secured.

Staff say that they are also expecting $1.3 to $1.7 billion in financial pressures related to the pandemic in 2023, as COVID-19 and an expected shift to remote work continues to wreak havoc on the city’s finances, particularly when it comes to the TTC.

“Make no mistake the 2022 budget is still a COVID budget and we know as much as this year will be a challenge the revenues aren’t going to spring back and the costs aren’t going to disappear next year and the year after,” City Manager Chris Murray said during Thursday’s meeting. “So there is a challenge in front of us for this year’s budget but this is not going away.”

Nearly $200 million in costs attributed to Omicron

Staff say that nearly $200 million of the financial pressures related to the pandemic are specifically due to the emergence of the Omicron variant.

They say that the single biggest impact is on the TTC, which will face $561 million in COVID-19 pressures in 2022 largely due to lower ridership levels.

But the cost of administering the city’s shelter system is also up $288 million when compared to before the pandemic, mostly due to the need to secure additional facilities in order to allow for physical distancing.

The budget being proposed by staff includes $135 million in new investments, including money to hire 63 additional paramedics.

Public consultations on the budget will take place on January 24 and 25. It will then go to city council as a whole for final approval on Feb. 17.