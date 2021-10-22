For the second year in a row, Santa Claus will not be marching through the streets of Toronto.

Organizers announced Friday that the 117th Original Santa Claus Parade will be a broadcast-only event again this year.

“We know this disappoints many of you, but this decision was made after thoughtful discussion and careful consideration of many factors,” said Clay Charters, the parade’s president and chief executive officer, in a note posted on its website.

“It takes months to organize the volunteers, partners and safety considerations for a Parade of our size, and our decision was made by the Parade several weeks ago using the best available data at the time.”

Charters noted that several factors contributed to the decision not to hold the parade in-person in 2021, including children under 11 years old who are still not eligible for the vaccine and parade organizers would not be able to control access, check vaccination status, and enforce physical punishment distancing rules and proper masking.

On Friday, the Ontario government announced it intends to allow for greater capacity at organized public events such as Santa Claus parades but has not provided further details.

The parade, held since 1905, usually marks the official start of the holiday season in Toronto. Downtown streets would be filled with thousands of spectators, primarily excited children wanting a glimpse of St. Nick.

The parade typically features colourful floats, bands and hundreds of Santa’s marchers.

In 2020, the Santa Claus Parade did not hold its outdoor spectacle for the first time in its 116th year history due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade was pre-recorded at Canada’s Wonderland and aired in a two-hour primetime special.

You can catch this year’s Santa Claus Parade on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. on CP24, CTV and CTV2.

