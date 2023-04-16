Toronto’s summery weather is set to come to an abrupt end with the forecast calling for rain and a "drastic" temperature drop.

On Friday, Environment and Climate Change Canada noted the “stretch of unseasonably warm weather” will conclude early next week for southern Ontario as maximum daily temperatures will drop to about 10 C.

On Saturday, Toronto saw a high of 24 C, and while it is expected to remain sunny throughout Sunday with a high of 23 C, the weather agency forecasts a 30 per cent chance of rain and a risk of thunderstorms come the evening with temperatures falling as low as 7 C. Some areas in southwestern Ontario may even see winds gusting up to 90 km/h, Environment Canada says.

✋A picture speaks a 1000 words... well in this case we think so!

Below is the Sunday vs Monday possible max temp for southern ON!

This stretch of unseasonably warm weather will come to an end Monday when max temps should drastically drop to near 10 °C! #ONwx pic.twitter.com/XleFcUzgE6 — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) April 14, 2023

The national weather agency is calling for a chance of showers Monday and Tuesday with a potential of winds gusting up to 20 km/h at the start of the week.

Sunnier skies are forecasted for Toronto midweek with a high of 12 C, but Environment Canada says the city is set to be cloudy with an up to 60 per cent chance of showers Friday night.

On April 12, Toronto’s unseasonable temperatures broke records when the temperature cracked 26 C. The last time the city saw such high temperatures were over 20 years ago, in 2001, when it was 25.8 C.

The heat caused the Rogers Centre to open the retractable roof for the Toronto Blue Jays game last Wednesday, which was the earliest opening in its history.

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar