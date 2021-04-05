Toronto’s top public health official is expressing renewed concern about “horrific” COVID-19 case counts locally and is hinting at the need for new restrictions above and beyond the ones announced by the Ford government last week.

Toronto has seen its seven-day average of new cases nearly double over the last two weeks as the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the United Kingdom, has taken hold.

Last week, the Ford government invoked its so-called “emergency brake” and moved all 34 public health units into a provincewide shutdown in an attempt to protect the healthcare system amid the rising case numbers but the move resulted in few changes in Toronto, which was already in the strictest category for public health restrictions.

“There is no question the case counts are horrific. They are not what we want to see. They are going absolutely in the wrong direction. But I will say this: we have been in the pandemic and the pandemic response for many months now, we have had the opportunity to observe what measures actually work in terms of reducing infection and there is no question there are measures that promote distance whether taken at a policy level or taken by us as individuals that will help reduce transmission,” de Villa told reporters on Thursday, following a tour of a new mass immunization clinic at the Hangar in North York.

The invoking of the provincewide emergency brake meant that restaurant and bar patios, which were recently allowed to reopen in Toronto, had to close.

It also resulted in the cancellation of outdoor fitness classes, which only resumed at the beginning of last week.

However, non-essential retail stores are still allowed to operate at 25 per capacity and there is no stay-at-home order despite repeated calls from the province’s own science table to put one in place.

“I said from the beginning last week when this latest round of restrictions was announced that I was willing as mayor of the biggest city in the country to sit down alongside my colleagues and have a discussion about what more might need to be done in order to wrestle this to the ground. I think we have to sit down and have that discussion now and we need to have it in a very open and honest way without any fear of what kind of criticism might come,” Mayor John Tory told reporters on Monday. “The fact is people around the world are searching for the right thing to do and looking at additional things we can do in workplaces, in the community, I think has proven more often than not to be as successful as anything else in addition to keeping distance and wearing masks.”

Neither de Villa nor Tory provided any specifics for new restrictions that they would like to see in place, though the mayor both did reiterate their calls for improvements to the federal paid sick day program. Tory also said that by taking action now, the province may be able to give residents “their summer back.”

“We are not that far away, even though things seem bad at the moment, if we just do the right thing to get the rest of the way there.”

Toronto’s rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases now stands at 875. It was 690 at this time last week and 475 the week prior.

Even with helicopters and ambulances evacuating critically ill patients to other regions every day, there are still 339 people sick with COVID-19 in Toronto hospitals as of Monday.