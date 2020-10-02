

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto’s top public health says that indoor dining should again be suspended and residents should only be leaving their homes for “essential trips” amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Eileen de Villa made the non-binding recommendations in a letter that was sent to Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams on Friday.

In the letter, she asked Williams to either approve a series of changes that would essentially return Toronto to something more closely resembling the lockdown we saw in the spring or provide her with the authority to do so herself.

The recommendations made by de Villa in the letter include the suspension of indoor dining at bars and restaurants as well as the cancellation of all group fitness classes and sports activities that take place indoors.

She is also recommending that “people only leave their homes for essential activities, such as work, education, exercise and fitness, healthcare appointments and the purchase of food.”

“We have seen in other places what happens when COVID-19 gains the upper hand. Without quick action to implement further public health measures, there is an acute risk the virus will continue to spread widely, causing serious illness, stressing the health care system and further straining Toronto’s economy,” de Villa said in a press release issued on Friday afternoon. “It is my duty as Medical Officer of Health to do what it takes to break the dangerous chain of transmission and so I have asked the province to support us through legislation or by granting me further authority to act.”

Toronto’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases stood at 40 at the beginning of September but has risen rapidly since then and is now 236, a near six-fold increase.

Alarmingly, the city has also seen the virus slowly permeate long-term care homes once again with the number of active outbreaks in those settings rising from two to nine over the last three weeks.

In her letter,

In the press release issued on Friday afternoon, the city said that de Villa and her staff explored alternative options to the full suspension of indoor dining such as “requiring individuals to only dine in with members of their household” but ultimately concluded that such measures would not be enforceable or particularly effective.

“These are tough recommendations, but I believe they are necessary in order to protect seniors in our long-term care homes and students in our schools,” Mayor John Tory said in the release.

More to come….