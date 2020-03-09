

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Two more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Toronto by Ontario health officials, bringing the provincial total to 34 patients.

The two new patients are a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s, who both recently travelled to Iran, officials said on Monday morning.

Both patients presented themselves to North York General Hospital and received care before being released. They currently remain at their homes in self-isolation.

Of the 34 cases of the virus confirmed in Ontario, four patients have fully recovered thus far.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.