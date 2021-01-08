President and CEO of the University Health Network says its hospitals will be out of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

Dr. Kevin Smith tweeted that UHN is out of doses and have thousands of people booked to be inoculated over the weekend.

“We’re out of vaccine @UHN on Friday and have 3000 people booked per day Sat, Sun, Monday. Urgently need vaccine,” Smith tweeted Thursday night.

It’s unknown if the hospital system will receive the necessary doses needed to vaccinate those booked over the next couple of days.

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Issac Bogoch said he sees the supply shortage as a "good problem to have."

"Obviously we want more vaccines, we don't want to cancel anybody getting a vaccine, but this tells me that the vaccines are being deployed," Bogoch told CP24 on Friday.

"We've been talking for probably about a week and a half saying you have to do this faster, you have to ramp up [vaccinations], you have to scale up. So, if you're running out, that's a good place to be in my books," he added.

Smith’s plea comes after the chair of the province’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force retired Gen. Rick Hillier said the province is going to run out of the vaccines soon.

"Yesterday [Tuesday], we vaccinated more than 10,000 people in the province of Ontario. We will do the same and more again today. We are at the point now where we will start running out of vaccines as the people who need the second shot start coming back," he told CTV Morning Live in Ottawa on Wednesday.

As of 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, more than 72,600 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the province since mid-December, according to government data. To date, 2,173 people have received the required two doses of the vaccine for full immunization.

Approximately 53,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived in the province during the week of Dec. 28 from the federal government, and earlier this week Hillier said about 56,000 more doses of the vaccine were expected to arrive by mid-week.

Meanwhile, the province has received roughly 95,000 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine and are expecting 50,000 more doses this week.