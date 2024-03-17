The Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse, a fixture on the Toronto Island for more than eight decades, has been destroyed after a large fire broke out Sunday morning.

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) said that they responded to a structural fire call on the Toronto Island around 2:20 a.m.

The clubhouse, which also contains the Island Café, was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived to the scene. Crews were still working on knocking down the fire as of almost 6 a.m.

Photos from the scene show the building has totally collapsed, with burnt debris and shards of wood scattered throughout the area.

There are two firetrucks on the island, which meant fire response crews in the city to load gear into its fireboat and sail to the island to respond.

The Clubhouse, which was built by members from 1937 to 1938, is located south of the Ward’s Island Ferry Docks at 20 Withrow Street. It has been used to host weddings, anniversaries, birthday parties, and reunions.

There are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.