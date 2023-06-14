

The Canadian Press





Toronto saw a nearly 12 per cent increase in ballots cast during the advance voting period for the city's mayoral byelection compared to last year's municipal vote.

The City of Toronto says nearly 130,000 residents attended 50 advance voting locations across the city between June 8 and June 13.

That's up from nearly 116,000 voters during eight days of advance voting in October's general municipal election.

The city says in a release that Tuesday saw the highest single day of advance voting since Toronto's amalgamation, with 38,621 eligible voters casting ballots.

Byelection day is set for June 26, with 102 candidates on the ballot competing for the city's top job.

There will be 1,445 voting locations set up across Toronto from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2023.