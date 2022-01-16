Students in the Greater Toronto Area may need to wait one more day before they can return to the classroom.

A significant snowstorm moving through the region Sunday evening into Monday is threatening to delay the planned reopening of publicly funded schools in Toronto and surrounding areas.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) advised their students Sunday evening to prepare to attend online classes if heavy snow forces the closure of schools and cancellation of school buses.

“While we had shared last month that if buses were cancelled, it would be a typical “snow day” (no live learning), as the entire system has already been learning remotely for almost two weeks and given the disruptions to students’ learning, we feel it would be best to extend remote learning for one additional day in kindergarten to Grade 12,” the TDSB said in a message posted on its website.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) also confirmed Sunday that students will have to participate in classes virtually if in-person learning gets cancelled due to the storm.

“While we had shared TCDSB’s Inclement Weather Protocol last month, given the unique circumstances with school staff and students already learning/working remotely for the last two weeks, we felt it would be best to continue with remote learning for students in kindergarten to grade 12 for one additional day, to avoid any further disruption to learning,” the TCDSB said.

Environment Canada initially issued a snowfall warning for the Toronto region earlier Sunday but upgraded its advisory to a winter storm warning late this evening.

The federal agency warned that the region could see snowfall amounts of 25 to 35 centimetres by Monday evening.

“Snow, at times heavy, with peak snowfall rates of 3 to 5 cm per hour possible Monday morning, which will significantly reduce visibilities,” Environment Canada said.

“Local blowing snow is also possible Monday afternoon and evening with gusty northerly to northwesterly winds.”

The snow is expected to taper off Monday night.

The TDSB and the TCDSB said they will notify parents and students about school closures or bus cancellations at 6 a.m.

Here's what other school boards in the GTA are planning for Monday's snowstorm:

Peel District School Board

REMINDER #PeelFam: During inclement weather, IF there are any cancellations or closures, we will post a notice by 6:15 a.m.



View our inclement weather guidelines here: https://t.co/UVlSqbb6dC pic.twitter.com/RRXDgqh4vF — Peel District School Board (@PeelSchools) January 16, 2022

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board

REMINDER: If buses are cancelled, schools will remain open to students and staff.

There is some misinformation circulating that classes/cohorts cannot be combined. This is not the case.

For students who remain at home, teachers will post material in their LMS for student access. pic.twitter.com/b0wHabRpMS — Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (@DPCDSBSchools) January 17, 2022

York Region District School Board

2/2 - Decisions about school transportation and school closures will be made as early as possible and no later than 6:00 a.m.



Please watch our inclement weather day video for further details or visit our website. https://t.co/dgh4P0TlR1 https://t.co/4j9OpwSZFw — York Region DSB (@YRDSB) January 14, 2022

York Catholic District School Board

REMINDER - When an inclement weather day is declared school transportation is cancelled and schools are closed. The decision is made at 6 am - check https://t.co/7dgPPm4Si8 or https://t.co/6ZF9OQhKi1 to find out pic.twitter.com/dtNivYxFFV — York Catholic District School Board (@YCDSB) January 17, 2022

Durham District School Board

Reminder��



If school buses are cancelled due to weather:

All secondary students in the affected zones must stay home��and switch to a virtual learning day��



��Info will be posted on social media and website by 7am



Know your bus zone: https://t.co/vDMat5qnRr pic.twitter.com/x3n2uEDFT8 — Durham District School Board (DDSB) (@DDSBSchools) January 16, 2022

Durham Catholic District School Board

DCDSB families are reminded to check @DurhamSTS and their school's website for important service updates due to inclement weather. pic.twitter.com/DKCpNwVNKf — Durham Catholic District School Board (@DurhamCatholic) January 17, 2022

Halton District School Board

As #HDSB students return to in-person learning tomorrow (Mon.), forecasted snow could affect the morning commute. We encourage #HDSB families to review our Inclement Weather Reminders: https://t.co/S77skxEOyh. Check https://t.co/RSoXMtpzCk or @haltonschoolbus mobile app for info. pic.twitter.com/Won7f8gI1k — HDSB (@HaltonDSB) January 16, 2022

Halton Catholic District School Board

Questions about inclement weather? Visit our website to learn about the process of bus cancellations and school closures: https://t.co/v4ic5gHzjO pic.twitter.com/zMFSWykncg — Halton Catholic DSB (@HCDSB) January 16, 2022

