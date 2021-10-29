A Toronto school has been closed for the rest of the day after police spent over 13 hours negotiating with a person nearby said to be “in crisis.”

At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, police said they responded to reports of a person, armed with a firearm and in crisis, at 27 Chevron Crescent in Scarborough. Neighbours were evacuated at that time, police said.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. on Friday, police said they were still “negotiating a peaceful conclusion” and that, as a precaution, St. Marie Goretti Catholic School was placed in a hold and secure.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) sent shelter buses to accommodate evacuated people, police said.

According to police, the administration of St. Maria Goretti Catholic School in Scarborough made the decision to close the school for the day just after 12:30 p.m.

At approximately 1:10 p.m., officers reported that they had ended their negotiations “peacefully.” According to police, no one was injured and the man was transported to hospital.

“We will get him the help he needs,” police said.

Some side streets in the area are closed but are expected to open shortly.