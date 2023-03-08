Toronto school in lockdown after reports of person with a gun
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2023 2:32PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 8, 2023 2:32PM EST
A high school in downtown Toronto has been placed under lockdown following reports of a person with a gun on the property.
Police said officers are on scene at Jarvis Collegiate Institute, near Jarvis and Wellesley streets, investigating the reports.
The Toronto District School Board said the school is in lockdown due to the police investigation.
More to come.