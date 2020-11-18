A youth worker in a North York elementary school has died after contracting COVID-19, becoming the first school staff member known to have died of the virus since schools reopened in Ontario in September.

Toronto Catholic District School Board spokesperson Shazia Vlahos said the child and youth worker worked at St. Frances De Sales School on Firgrove Crescent in North York.

“We’ve recently learned of a tragic death of a staff member of the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB),” Vlahos said. “This unfortunate news is a huge loss to our entire TCDSB community. Supports are available to the impacted school community. At this time we are focused on supporting staff and students and respecting the privacy of the grieving family and staff member.”

Union officials with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the Ontario Council of School Board Unions identified the worker as a woman.

“CUPE Ontario’s 280,000 members mourn the loss of our sister, a CUPE education worker who passed away after contracting COVID-19. Our solidarity and condolences to her family, friends, and all her union colleagues,” the union said Wednesday.

Vlahos said one class in the school is self-isolating at home due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

The board says they were first made aware of an infected staff member on Nov. 13.

The school remains open.

More than 3,600 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Ontario schools since mid-September, including at least 461 cases involving staff.

News of the death comes as Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce floated the idea of some sort of pause of in-school activity attached to either side of the winter break.

On Wednesday he issued a statement dismissing the ideaas unnecessary.