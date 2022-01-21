A Toronto police superintendent is facing seven non-criminal charges for professional misconduct, becoming the second high-ranking officer in a week's span to have charges laid against them.

Supt. Stacy Clarke faces seven charges under the Police Services Act, including breach of confidence, discreditable conduct and insubordination.

The charges were made public on Friday when the Toronto Police Service (TPS) released its biweekly schedule for disciplinary hearings.

However, TPS could not provide details about the allegations.

“The Notices of Hearing, which will detail the allegations against the Superintendent, will be available after she has made her First Appearance in the Tribunal,” TPS Spokesperson Meaghan Gray said in a statement.

Gray added that an external prosecutor and adjudicator will likely be brought in for the case.

Clarke is set to appear for her first hearing on Monday, Jan. 24 at 11 a.m.

Earlier this month a source told CTV News Toronto that the force is investigating "allegations of impropriety in a recent promotional process.”

The source said a senior officer was accused of supplying at least a dozen officers with the answers to a promotional exam that was held late last year.

When asked if the investigation resulted in the charges against Clarke, Gray said “the Police Services Act prevents us from commenting further.”

Clarke is the second senior officer to face charges in the span of a week after a TPS superintendent was charged with impaired driving offences in connection with an incident on Jan. 13.

-With files from CTV News Toronto’s Jon Woodward