The City of Toronto has announced that it has set a national record by administering 11,000 vaccine doses at the Scotiabank Arena on Sunday in an event dubbed “Our Winning Shot.”

The city partnered with Toronto Vaccine Day to host the one-day mass vaccination clinic.

While beating the national record may be worth celebrating, the goal is to vaccinate 25,000 Ontarians, which would set a new world record.

In order to beat North America’s current one-day vaccination record, they will need to give out 17,003 doses.

AMAZING, #TORONTO! We just surpassed the previous Canadian record of 10,470 for doses given in a single day at a single clinic! 11,000 #COVID19 vaccine doses have just been administered at #TorontoVaccineDay at @ScotiabankArena! pic.twitter.com/yaCcK9hXkh — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) June 27, 2021

At this time, “Our Winning Shot” appointments are fully booked. However, “there may be buzzer-beater appointments available if there are cancellations,” a release on the event says.

“It's a well-oiled machine. It's extraordinary. 25,000 people will come through here today and it really seems to be well organized,” Mayor of Toronto John Tory told CP24 on Sunday from the event, after receiving his own second dose of a vaccine.

As of Sunday, 76 per cent of Ontaro adults have received their first dose of a vaccine, while just over 35 per cent have received their second dose.

“That means there's 24 per cent [of people] who haven't even had a first dose, let alone a second, and they need to get vaccinated,” Mayor Tory said.

Tory has proclaimed June 27 as Toronto Vaccine Day. To mark the day, the City will light the Toronto Sign pink in support of all those who received their vaccine.