A pair of food vendors at the Canadian National Exhibition have been forced to close up shop following failed health inspections.

According to information available on the City of Toronto’s website, Zabiha Halal and Maple Lodge Farms each received three infractions on Monday.

Inspectors said Zabiha Halal and Maple Lodge Farms had their spaces maintained in a manner that permitted a “health hazard,” which is listed as a “crucial infraction” -- the most serious of those issued under the DineSafe Inspection system.

The eateries were also slapped with two infractions apiece related to an alleged lack of adequate supplies at handwashing stations and hot and cold running water in the utensil washing area, charges which the city lists as “significant.”

The vendors must remain closed until all of the infractions listed in the inspection are corrected, according to the city’s website.

Food is one of the biggest draws at the CNE and, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors are eager to taste the latest culinary creations at the Ex.

Last week, the group that runs the annual event showcased all the over-the-top eats on offer this year, including a Krispy Kreme pulled pork sandwich, a flaming hot Cheetos smash burger, and a foot-long taco.

More attention has been focused on food safety at the Ex in recent years after an incident in 2013 saw some 200 visitors fall ill due to the much-hyped "cronut" burger (a cheeseburger with a hybrid doughnut-croissant bun).

In that case, a Toronto Public Health (TPH) investigation found that a topping used on the burger was contaminated by Staphylococcus aureus toxin, which TPH attributed to poor refrigeration. The burger was later voluntarily pulled off the menu.

The CNE introduced new food-safety procedures the following year that saw vendors submit a full list of all the foods they prepare and sell, as well as off-site inspections for food items served on the fair grounds.