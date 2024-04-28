Toronto stabbing sends one to hospital with non-life threatening injuries: police
One person has been taken to hospital and has non-life threatening injuries following a stabbing that happened in downtown Toronto early Sunday morning.
Police say that they responded to reports of an altercation in the Queen Street W and Bay Street area, which led to a stabbing. Police were able to arrest the suspect on scene, and the victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
STABBING:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 28, 2024
Queen St W & Bay St
1:29am
- reports of an altercation in the area
- the suspect then stabbed the victim
- police arrived o/s
- suspect was arrested
- victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries#GO905226
^se