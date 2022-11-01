

The Canadian Press





The Toronto Stock Exchange is expected to resume trading after a technical issue halted the market shortly after the opening bell Tuesday.

The TMX Group which operates the exchange said trading had stopped for the TSX, TSXV, and Alpha markets just after 10 a.m. in Toronto.

TMX said it was experiencing a connection issue at the time with the TSX order entry symbol range M to S.

When calling the number listed on the TMX Group's website, a message said the market was in a pre-open state and would remain there until 11:10 a.m. when trading would resume.

TMX was previously hit with an outage in February 2020 due to a system capacity issue amid heavy trading during the early days of the pandemic.

Another outage back in 2018 was blamed on a hardware failure.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2022.