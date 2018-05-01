TORONTO - One of two accordion players who have been performing the hit song "Despacito" on Toronto subway trains will soon face a justice of the peace.

A spokesman for Toronto Transit Commission says enforcement officers caught the busker "red-fingered" on Monday when they boarded the train.

Stuart Green says busking on trains is not allowed, and players must be approved before they can perform in designated areas on TTC property.

The accordion players, who Green believes are brothers, made headlines earlier this month when tranist riders posted photos and videos of them performing "Despacito," sparking a debate about public transit rules.

Green says the enforcement officers could have issued the busker an automatic fine of $235, but they chose the more lenient option, which is issuing him a summons to appear before a justice of the peace.

He says the officers previously came across the buskers a couple of times earlier this month and issued two warnings.