Toronto has now recorded more than 50,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, effectively doubling its number of lab-confirmed infections in just under two months.

Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa shared the alarming statistic during a briefing on Wednesday as she reported a record 850 cases new cases of COVID-19 in the city and another 19 deaths.

She said that there are also 281 COVID patients in hospital with the youngest one being only 23 years old.

“It took us from January 25 until Oct. 20 to reach 25,000 cases but it took just shy of eight weeks to double the number of cases again in Toronto to more than 50,000. That is the reality of where we are today and I am sorry to say how clearly it speaks for itself,” she said. “Our call to action has never been clearer. I cannot urge you strongly enough to keep apart during the holidays.”

City officials say that weekly case counts in Toronto have risen by 40 per cent over the last month while hospitalizations related to the virus have increased by 36 per cent.

De Villa, however, said that the number of “true infections” is likely much higher than is reflected in the statistics due to the likelihood of asymptomatic transmission of the virus.

That, she said, has her particularly concerned about the upcoming holiday season and the potential for even higher case counts if Torontonians don’t choose to stay apart over the next few weeks.

“I know it seems hard to imagine it is necessary but many risks are converging on the holidays this year. The risk of infection, the risk that infections could turn serious or deadly, the risk that infections rise so significantly that the healthcare system is swamped or worse overwhelmed. Given where we are now all these thing are all very real possibilities,” she warned.

Toronto recorded Canada’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 back on Jan. 25 but it took until early April for it to get to 1,000 total cases. Then by late May the total number of cases had increased tenfold, as the first wave of the pandemic led to exponential growth at times.

Speaking with reporters during Wednesday’s briefing, Mayor John Tory said that the latest numbers “should be a jolt for all of us.”

He said that he knows ”people are tired of the restrictions and are tired of the current lockdown” the numbers are evidence of the fact that we should be “doing more not less” when it comes to public health measures.

“We need people to follow the public health advice over the Christmas holidays. If you were planning to gather with people outside of those who you live with despite the public health rules we need you to rethink your Christmas plans right now,” he said. “The more people who gather together this Christmas the more COVID will spread and the more strain we will see on our hospitals and the more lives will be lost.”