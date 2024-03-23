Toronto Raptors (23-47, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (12-58, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Wizards -6; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto is looking to end its nine-game slide with a victory over Washington.

The Wizards are 8-35 in conference play. Washington has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Raptors have gone 16-26 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is second in the Eastern Conference with 29.1 assists per game led by Scottie Barnes averaging 6.1.

The Wizards are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Raptors allow to opponents. The Raptors average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than the Wizards allow.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Raptors won 132-102 in the last matchup on Dec. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma is averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Wizards. Jordan Poole is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kelly Olynyk is averaging 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Raptors. Gradey Dick is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 108.7 points, 39.3 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points per game.

Raptors: 1-9, averaging 105.4 points, 39.2 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Isaiah Livers: out for season (hip), Jordan Poole: day to day (hip), Eugene Omoruyi: out (ankle), Tyus Jones: out (back), Landry Shamet: out (calf), Bilal Coulibaly: out for season (wrist).

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (finger), RJ Barrett: out (personal), Chris Boucher: out (knee), Scottie Barnes: out (hand), Gary Trent Jr.: out (back), Immanuel Quickley: out (personal), D.J. Carton: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.