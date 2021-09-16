Toronto police have charged an elementary school teacher after he allegedly sexually assaulted a seven-year-old boy he was babysitting.

Police say the incident occurred between 2014 and 2016 in homes in the areas of O’Connor Drive and St. Clair Avenue East and Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue.

The man allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted the boy.

As a result of an investigation, the man was arrested last month.

Police say 41-year-old Gianni Jarman was charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and two counts of invitation to sexual touching.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Jarman, who is formerly known as Gianni Pete, is a teacher with the Toronto District School Board at Secord Elementary School, police say.

The school principal sent a letter to parents notifying them of the arrest and saying that the “charges are unrelated to the school and to his duties as a teacher.”

“Upon learner of the arrest, Mr. Jarman was placed on home assignment and will not return to the school for the start of the school year pending outcome of the matter,” Principal George Vlahos said in the letter which was shared to CTV News Toronto.

The principal told parents that support is available for students who are upset about the situation.

“Our practice in a situation like this is to share as much information as we can with you. However, please do keep in mind that, because this is a police matter, there is much that we cannot share or do not know.”