A Toronto teacher has been placed on home assignment pending an investigation into an alleged incident in which two students were taped to a chair in class.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said the incidents took place in May. According to media reports, the children were students at at Seventh Street Junior School in Etobicoke and were taped to their chairs. No further details about the allegations have been released by the school board.

A spokesperson for the TDSB said the school took immediate action when it first learned of the allegations by notifying the board’s employee services department, the Children’s Aid Society, and Toronto police.

The teacher, who is an early childhood educator, has been placed on home assignment pending the outcome of an investigation, the board said.

“In the meantime, we have offered social work support for the students in the impacted class,” Ryan Bird said. “These allegations are very serious and, if true, would be completely unacceptable and could result in serious consequences up to and including dismissal.”

Toronto police have told CTV News Toronto the incident is not a criminal matter.