

The Canadian Press





Fay De Fazio Ebert has won a Pan American Games gold medal in women's park skateboarding.

The 13-year-old from Toronto posted the highest score in the first of three rounds with an 82.71, and then bettered her mark in the second round with an 84.66.

Brazil"s Raicca Ventura took silver with a score of 82.54 in the third round ahead of bronze medallist Bryce Wettstein of the United States at 79.95.