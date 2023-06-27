The recipients of this year’s Dora Mavor Moore Awards have been announced.

The awards, presented by the Toronto Alliance for Performing Arts, are bestowed to the best of the best in Toronto theatre, opera and dance. This year’s awards were held at Koerner Hall in downtown Toronto and hosted by actor Craig Lauzon.

“Red Velvet,” produced by Crow’s Theatre, led the general theatre division with two Doras, including Outstanding Production and Outstanding Direction.

“First Metis Man of Odesa,” created by Punctuate! Theatre and presented by The Theatre Centre, led the indie theatre division with three Doras, including Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play and Outstanding Direction.

“Alice in Wonderland,” created by Bad Hats Theatre and presented by Soulpepper, led the musical theatre direction with six awards, including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role, Outstanding New Musical, Outstanding Direction Outstanding Achievement in Design and Outstanding Original Choreography.

“Bluebeard’s Castle,” by Against the Grain Theatre, and “Macbeth” at the Canadian Opera Company tied in the opera division, earning three awards each.

“Sex Dalmatian,” created by Citadel + Compagnie, led in the dance division, earning three awards.

“The Darkest Dark,” presented by Young People’s Theatre, led in the theatre for young audiences (TYA) division, earning two awards.

Crow’s Theatre’s production of “Uncle Vanya,” as well as “Alice in Wonderland” and “Sex Dalmatian,” will all return to Toronto in the 2023-2024 season for audiences who might have missed out last year.

The full list of winners is available through the Toronto Alliance for Performing Arts (TAPA)’s website.