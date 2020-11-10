Indoor dining will not resume at Toronto bars and restaurants this weekend as planned and a number of other businesses, including meeting spaces and casinos, will be ordered to remain closed amid the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

The additional restrictions were announced by Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa during a briefing at city hall on Tuesday afternoon.

She said that as of midnight on Friday the city will formally be moved into the “red” zone in the province’s tiered framework but will face a number of additional restrictions that she is issuing under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act.

Those restrictions include the prohibition of all indoor dining at bars and restaurants as well as all indoor group fitness and exercise classes for at least the next 28 days.

De Villa said that she will also use her powers to require the continued closure of meeting and event spaces, casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments.

“I recognize that these actions will have economic impacts and I am truly sorry for this. I really am. However, in my professional opinion the greatest harm would be to allow COVID-19 to continue to spread at this rate,” she said. “It is logical to assume that it will only get worse and it is logical to believe that if we effectively reduce the spread the economy will benefit in the long run. But if action is not taken we can expect to see even more cases of COVID-19 which means more illness and more deaths.”

De Villa said that she is also "strongly recommending" that residents limit social gatherings to only the people they live with and "essential supports."