Toronto is holding me two-day pop-up clinic in North York this weekend in an effort to get more COVID-19 vaccine doses into arms in areas where there has been lower uptake.

The clinic is part of the “Team Toronto Home Stretch Vaccine Push” and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Mel Lastman Square Saturday and Sunday.

According to city officials, the area lags behind the rest of Toronto by as much as six to 10 per cent for first doses.

The weekend clinic is being dubbed #VaxTheNorth and aims to administer thousands of doses to those 12 and over.

People can walk in to get a shot or book an appointment.

The city has made nearly 3,000 calls to let people know about vaccine pop-up clinics through a special call centre set up to reach out to parts of the city were vaccination rates are lower. City officials said Wednesday they plan on reaching out to around 50,000 residents through telephone broadcast messages in English, Korean, Farsi and Mandarin to let them know about the North York clinic.

Close to 80 percent of adults in Toronto have been vaccinated with at least one shot, but some neighbourhoods lag behind.

The city has undertaken a hyper-local campaign to target those who still haven't received a dose in parts of the city with lower vaccination rates.

In the meantime, York Region said that it is now taking walk-in appointments at its vaccination clinics.

Starting today, anyone who lives, works or goes to school in York Region can walk in to receive a first or second dose at the following clinics:

Aaniin Community Centre in the City of Markham

Cornell Community Centre in the City of Markham

Georgina Ice Palace in the Town of Georgina

Maple Community Centre in the City of Vaughan

Ray Twinney Complex in the Town of Newmarket

Richmond Green Centre in the City of Richmond Hill

SoccerCity Drive Thru in the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville

Trisan Centre in the Township of King

The region is also holding two outdoor pop-up clinics today, one at Promenade Mall in Thornhill and another at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill. Both run until 7 p.m. and are offering the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for first and second doses.

In Peel Region, youth 12- 17 are being allowed to skip the line today and tomorrow to get shots.

While Ontario was regularly administering more than 200,000 doses a day from mid-June to early July, that number has dropped off as more people have become fully vaccinated.

Ontario averaged 210,000 shots per day from June 15 to July 10, but that average has dropped off recently. From July 11 to July 20, the province averaged 148,000 shots per day.

The province has said that it will shift strategies as the bulk of the population gets vaccinated, moving from mass vaccination sites to more targeted approaches, including doctors’ offices.

The various efforts to reach as many people as possible come as Ontario’s top doctor suggests the province may need to reach a 90 per cent vaccination rate in order to ensure community-level protection against the more infectious Delta variant, first identified in India.