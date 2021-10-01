Toronto is holding its first pothole repair blitz of the fall this weekend.

The one-day blitz aims to repair as many potholes as possible on the city’s major roads, neighbourhood streets and expressways.

Crews will start filling potholes at 6 a.m. Saturday morning and will work to fill as many potholes as possible before the winter season.

“On Saturday, people who are driving and those riding bikes should expect some delays. Members of the public are asked to respect all City crews and work zones, and to give crews space and time to make the repairs safely and quickly,” city staff said in a press release on Friday.

Roughly 29 crews (79 workers) will be working during the blitz and consist of the same workers who handle general roadway maintenance and safety work.

The blitz is the fourth one of the year, following three blitzes in the spring when over 13,000 potholes were repaired.

The city says more than 95,000 potholes have been repaired since the beginning of 2021.

Toronto has budgeted approximately $4.7 million this year to specifically fix potholes.

City staff say potholes are discovered and repaired after receiving service requests through the city’s phone helpline (311) and through proactive patrols.

Potholes can typically be repaired within four days after the city is made aware of them and are prioritized based on size and location.