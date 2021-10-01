Toronto to hold vaccine clinics in each of its 25 wards as part of another weekend push
Health-care workers wait to vaccinate people at a COVID-19 clinic, Tuesday, August 10, 2021 (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press).
Published Friday, October 1, 2021 5:02PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 1, 2021 5:03PM EDT
Toronto will hold immunization clinics in each of its 25 wards this weekend as part of yet another citywide effort to boost vaccination rates.
The initiative, dubbed Vax25, will see a total of 37 different clinics staged in neighbourhoods across Toronto on Saturday with most of them located in high-traffic public places, like shopping plazas, grocery stores and pharmacies.
The event comes just two weeks after Toronto’s ‘Days of Vaxtion,’ drive, which saw clinics set up in a number of novel locations, including a TTC bus parked in the middle of Kensington market and the Steamworks bathhouse on Church Street.
“#Vax25 is a one-day, city-wide vaccination push in all 25 wards to help people get vaccinated. I appreciate the efforts of our city councillors as they help bring Torontonians together to get vaccinated this Saturday and beyond,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release. “This is another example of the Team Toronto effort in action. I continue to urge eligible residents to get vaccinated now to help protect themselves and the progress we have made fighting this pandemic and reopening schools and businesses.”
About 80.8 per cent of eligible residents in Toronto are fully vaccinated and more than 85 per cent have received at least one dose.
Public health officials have, however, suggested that we will need to get to a vaccination rate of at least 90 per cent to account for the increased infectiousness of the Delta variant.
Here is the full list of clinics planned for this weekend.
- Beaches-East York - Michael Garron Hospital (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Beaches-East York - Eglinton Square (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Beaches-East York - Shoppers World (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Beaches-East York - Presteign Heights Public School (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
- Davenport - Rexall Pharmacy Dundas/Gladstone (9 a.m. to midnight)
- Davenport - Crossways Mall (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- Don Valley East - No Frills Lawrence Avenue East (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Don Valley North - Shoppers Drug Mart Pickle Barrel Plaza (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Don Valley West - East York Town Centre (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Don Valley West - Thorncliffe Park Community Hub (noon to 10 p.m.)
- Eglinton-Lawrence - Shoppers Drug Mart #1510, 2047 Avenue Road (8 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Etobicoke Centre - No Frills Pharmacy, 245 Dixon Road (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Etobicoke North - Woodbine Mall Mass Immunization Clinic, 500 Rexdale Boulevard (1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Etobicoke-Lakeshore - Cloverdale Mall Mass Immunization Clinic, 250 The East Mall (1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Humber River-Black Creek - Humber River Hospital Vaccination Clinic, 2625 Weston Road (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Parkdale-High Park - Loblaws Dundas & Bloor, 2280 Dundas Street West (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Scarborough Centre - Scarborough Town Centre Mass Immunization Clinic, 300 Borough Drive (1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Scarborough North - TAIBU Community Health Centre, 27 Tapscott Road (9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
- Scarborough Southwest - Warden Hilltop Community Centre Vaccination Clinic, 25 Mendelssohn Street (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Scarborough Southwest - The Mid-Scarborough Hub, 2660 Eglinton Avenue East (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Scarborough-Agincourt - SHN Birchmount Hospital Clinic, 3030 Birchmount Road (8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Scarborough-Agincourt - Shoppers Drug Mart Agincourt Mall, 2330 Kennedy Road (8 a.m. to midnight)
- Scarborough-Guildwood - SHN Centennial College Progress Campus Clinic, 941 Progress Avenue (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Scarborough-Rouge Park - Shoppers Drug Mart Kingside Pharmacy, 255 Morningside Avenue (8 a.m. to midnight)
- Spadina-Fort York - Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front Street West (1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Toronto Centre - Sherbourne Health Vaccination Clinic, 495 Sherbourne Street (9:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Toronto-Danforth - Shoppers Drug Mart Pape & Cosburn, 1012 Pape Avenue (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Toronto-Danforth - Shoppers Drug Mart Danforth & Pape, 755 Danforth Avenue (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
- Toronto-Danforth - Gerrard Square, 1000 Gerrard Street East (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Toronto-St. Paul’s - Shoppers Drug Mart St Clair & Bathurst, 523 St Clair Avenue West (8 a.m. to midnight)
- University-Rosedale - Shoppers Drug Mart Bloor & Bedford, 236 Bloor Street West(8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
- University-Rosedale - Shoppers Drug Mart Spadina & Bedford, 292 Dupont Street (8 a.m. to midnight)
- Willowdale - Mitchell Field Community Centre Mass Immunization Clinic, 89 Church Avenue (1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
- York Centre - Shoppers Drug Mart Rimrock Plaza, 1115 Lodestar Road (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
- York Centre - Bathurst Village Market Plaza Clinic, 5988 Bathurst Street (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- York South-Weston - The Community Place Hub, 1765 Weston Road (noon to 4 p.m.)
- York South-Weston - Stockyards Village Recurring Mobile Clinic, 1980 St Clair Avenue West (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)