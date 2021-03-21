The city is holding a virtual ceremony tonight to mark one year since Toronto’s first COVID-19-related death and pay tribute to all the lives lost due to the pandemic.

Mayor John Tory proclaimed today as Day of Remembrance for Lives Lost to COVID-19 in Toronto.

“As Torontonians, we must remember and reflect on the loss of life as we continue our fight against COVID-19,” Tory said in a statement.

“We reflect on the unexpected loss of beloved family members, friends and colleagues whose lives and contributions to our communities will never be forgotten. Today we take time to remember and commit to never forgetting those whose lives were taken too soon.”

Residents are being urged to participate at home by turning on a porch or balcony light or placing a light in the window.

Tonight at 7:30PM, the City will hold a virtual ceremony of commemoration for the more than 2,700 Torontonians we've lost to #COVID19.



More than 2,700 Torontonians have died due to COVID-19 in the past year. On this day last year, a Toronto man in his 70s died after contracting the virus. He was the city’s first fatality linked to COVID-19.

At the time, Toronto had more than 200 cases of COVID-19. The number of cases has since climbed to nearly 106,000.

Flags at Toronto City Hall and other city buildings were lowered to half-staff to remember the victims.

The Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square will be lit in white this evening, as well as the CN Tower and the Princes’ Gates.