The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been revealed and Canada's first game will be held at BMO Field in Toronto.

The tournament, hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States, will kick off on June 11 at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium, FIFA announced in a media broadcast on Sunday afternoon.

Canada will host 13 of the 104 games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with seven in Vancouver and six in Toronto.

On June 12, the United States and Canada will host their opening games at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and Toronto’s BMO Field, where 7,750 temporary seats will be added to meet FIFA’s 45,000-seat requirement.

The June 12 game in Toronto will be Team Canada’s first, before heading to Vancouver's BC Place for their next two matches.

Both Toronto and Vancouver will host five group-stage games. The dates for these games are:

Toronto

Friday, June 12

Wednesday, June 17

Saturday, June 20

Tuesday, June 23

Friday, June 26

Vancouver

Saturday. June 13

Thursday, June 18

Sunday, June 21

Wednesday, June 24

Friday, June 26

Canada will also host three knock-out games – two on July 2 in Vancouver and Toronto, and another in Vancouver on July 7.

In Toronto, the games are expected to produce $307 million in gross domestic product, create 3,300 jobs, and bring in 174,000 overnight visitors.