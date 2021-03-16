Toronto’s mayor says registration will open for in-person and virtual spring break camps next week.

Mayor John Tory made the announcement during a news conference on Tuesday, saying that the spring break camps will run from April 12 through to April 16.

“We saw last year how vital these programs were for kids and families,” Tory said told reporters. “Not just to have fun and put a smile on their face, but it’s an important part of their socialization as children.”

The Ontario government chose to move spring break this year from March to April in order to curb community transmission of COVID-19, which also pushed Toronto’s CampTo programs to April as well.

Children between the ages of six and 12 and their families can choose to take part in CampTo virtually or in-person. Registration will begin on March 23.

In-person camps will offer traditional dance, music and art activities, as well as outdoor games and physical activities. The city has 1,600 spots available in more than 70 locations across the city. The cost is $140 per child.

Virtual sessions will offer 45-minute live interactive workshops and cost $6 per session. The theme is a “coast-to-coast trip across Canada” and sessions will include virtual visits to five cities. The city said it has 1,500 spaces available.

Tory said that subsidies are available for people who are not able to afford the cost.

He added that the camps incorporate physical distancing, daily health screening, masks, cohorting, and enhanced facility cleaning. The city said that camp groups will stay together for the entire week and will not interact with other groups.