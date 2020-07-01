

Miriam Katawazi, CP24.com





A heat warning has been issued for Toronto as temperatures are expected to rise significantly over the next few days.

Environment Canada warned that daytime temperatures between Thursday and Sunday will range between 31 C and 33 C.

On Wednesday, the weather agency also said that overnight temperatures will range between 20 C and 22 C for the next few days.

“Environment and Climate Change Canada issues a heat warning when it forecasts two or more consecutive days with daytime maximum temperatures of 31 C or warmer, together with minimum nighttime temperatures of 20 C or warmer,” the weather agency said.

The City of Toronto has said that 15 emergency cooling centres will be open starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday for the entire duration of the heat warning.

“Extreme heat is associated with negative health impacts ranging from heat stress to heat stroke and death,” the city said in a statement Friday evening.

“During periods of hot weather, the safety of all residents is the priority.”

The city has launched an interactive map online for people looking for an emergency cooling centre near them.

“The emergency cooling centres will offer a publically accessible, air-conditioned place for residents to rest indoors and receive a cool drink,” the city said.

“Staff who are trained to assist residents affected by the extreme heat will be on hand. Strict infection prevention and control measures will be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

All the centres will operate during the heat warnings from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. except the Metro Hall located 55 John Street, which will run 24 hours.