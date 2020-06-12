

Kerrisa Wilson, CP24.com





Torontonians will once again be able to shop for their produce at St. Lawrence Market’s outdoor farmers’ market.

It’s the first of 22 farmers’ markets on city-operated sites to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor John Tory made the announcement today during his daily press briefing and said the city is working with all other market organizers to safely reopen those markets as soon as possible.

“Farmers’ markets are a vital part of our neighbourhoods, providing access to fresh local fruits and vegetables to keep us healthy.” Tory said. “While farmers’ markets will be different this year, they are an important part of ensuring food security in our city and I’m proud that we are responding quickly to ensure they can safely reopen soon.”

St. Lawrence Market’s outdoor market will be relocated to Market Street between The Esplanade and Wilton Street to allow for physical distancing. Both the indoor and outdoor farmers’ market will operate every Saturday from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., until approximately November 14.

Customers are strongly encouraged to wear a non-medical mask or face covering while shopping at the market.

Not all vendors closed at St. Lawrence Market when the pandemic began. Those who are considered essential services remained open inside the market complex under the guidance of Toronto Public Health (TPH).

Tory said the decision to reopen city-permitted farmers’ markets was made in consultation with Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa.

TPH has developed a guidance document to help organizers and vendors reduce the spread of COVID-19. It provides recommendations on public health measures such as crowd control, physical distancing, hand hygiene, cleaning and disinfection.

“Farmers’ markets and fresh food markets provide Toronto residents with healthy, local and fresh food, while improving neighbourhood food security and resilience,” said Joe Cressy, Ward 10 Spadina Fort York Councillor and Chair of the Board of Health. “Toronto Public Health’s guidelines will enable this essential service to reopen in a way that is safe for organizers, vendors and customers.”

The city said it’s working with market organizers to determine potential reopening dates in compliance with provincial rules and public health guidelines.

Reopening dates will also be affected by the required divisional permitting process. The city said permitting divisions will make every effort to prioritize areas of the city that face food insecurity.

Market organizers are encouraged to contact their relevant city permitting divisions as they may have additional recommendations and heightened requirements.

The public is encouraged to check with individual markets for reopening dates and protocols. A list of farmers’ markets is available at greenbeltfresh.ca.