Toronto to see blast of heat on Tuesday
People enjoy the warm weather while protecting themselves from the sun with the pink umbrellas at Sugar Beach, in Toronto on Friday, July 6, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin)
Published Tuesday, May 21, 2024 6:36AM EDT
Hot and humid weather is in the forecast for Toronto early this week before a return to more seasonable temperatures this weekend.
Environment Canada is calling for a high of 27 C in the city on Tuesday, but the temperature will feel closer to 35 with humidity.
The heat is expected to continue on Wednesday, which will see a high of 27 C, feeling more like 30 with humidity.
Toronto could see showers and thunderstorms on both days, the national weather agency says.
A high of 24 C is on tap for Thursday before cooler temperatures settle in for the weekend.
Friday will see sunshine and a high of 18 C and Saturday will bring a daytime high of 22 C. Cloudy skies and a high of 21 C are in the forecast on Sunday.