Hot and humid weather is in the forecast for Toronto early this week before a return to more seasonable temperatures this weekend.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 27 C in the city on Tuesday, but the temperature will feel closer to 35 with humidity.

The heat is expected to continue on Wednesday, which will see a high of 27 C, feeling more like 30 with humidity.

Toronto could see showers and thunderstorms on both days, the national weather agency says.

A high of 24 C is on tap for Thursday before cooler temperatures settle in for the weekend.

Friday will see sunshine and a high of 18 C and Saturday will bring a daytime high of 22 C. Cloudy skies and a high of 21 C are in the forecast on Sunday.