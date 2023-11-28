Toronto will see its coldest daytime high of the season on Tuesday.

The temperature in the city will reach -1 C later today and will feel like -5 C to -8 C with the windchill.

Earlier this morning, temperatures dropped to -5.6 C. While unseasonal, Tuesday is not the coldest day recorded recently as the last time temperatures dropped to -5.6C in the city was on Nov. 20.

The average high for this time of year, according to Environment Canada, is 4.3 C.

“The winds will not only make it feel cooler that the numbers might suggest. They are aligning in such a way as to bring a significant lake-effect snow for the traditional snow belts north and northwest of the city,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

Some of those areas remain under snow squall warning and could see snowfall totals of 20 to 30 centimetres by tonight, Coulter said.

Winds will continue in Toronto well into the night with a risk of flurries in the city as temperatures drop to a low of -6C.

WARMING CENTRES OPEN TONIGHT

The City of Toronto will open three warming centres up amid the cold temperatures.

Those facilities are located at 75 Elizabeth Street in downtown Toronto, 15 Olive. Avenue in North York, and 885 Scarborough Golf Club Road and will open their doors at 5 p.m.

The free service for unhoused and vulnerable residents provides resting spaces, meals, access to washroom facilities, and referrals to emergency shelter.

“Individuals do not need to contact Central Intake to access a warming centre,” the city said in a news release. “Walk-ins are welcome. If someone arrives at a warming centre and it is at capacity, the City will assist with transportation to another warming centre that has space available.”

#CityOfTO Warming Centres will open today at 5 p.m. Spaces are available by walk in:



▶️75 Elizabeth St.

▶️15 Olive Ave., North York

▶️885 Scarborough Golf Club Rd.



Many City-funded drop-in programs are also open today: https://t.co/oZMiq6ipLl



Beginning this year, Warming… pic.twitter.com/mOYtowc6Dv — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) November 28, 2023

To view a map of the city's warming centres, click here.