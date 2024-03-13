Torontonians can leave the boots and winter jackets at home this morning as summer-like weather makes a brief appearance in the city on Wednesday.

Environment Canada is calling for sunshine and a high of 18 C today, about 14 degrees warmer than the average daytime high for March 13.

"It’s going to be a gorgeous and very comfortable day if you don’t pile on the layers," CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

But don’t pack away the parkas just yet. The temperature is expected to steadily decline throughout the week before falling back down to 1 C on Monday.

The national weather agency is calling for rain and daytime highs of 12 C and 8 C on Thursday and Friday respectively.

"Clouds move in Thursday morning and umbrellas will be required tomorrow afternoon. A few showers linger into Friday morning. The weekend will welcome a mix of sun and cloud and seasonably mild temperatures," Coulter added.

Sunny skies are expected to return on Saturday, which will see a high of 9 C. More rain is possible on Sunday along with a daytime high of 6 C.

"The start of the next work week will be chilly," Coulter said. "Monday might even bring a few morning flurries. Temperatures are expected to moderate again by the end of next week."